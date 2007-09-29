Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

When Giving Up is Good for You

Quitting may very well be good for your health, according to a study reported on by the Association for Psychological Science.

...the psychologists followed teenagers for a full year. Over that time, individuals who did not persist obtaining hard- to-reach goals had much lower levels of a protein called CRP, an indicator of bodily inflammation. Inflammation has recently been linked to several serious diseases, including diabetes and heart disease, suggesting that healthy but overly tenacious teens may already be on the road toward chronic illness later in life.

The lesson isn't necessarily a new one: know when to cut your losses. The upside to the study for those less willing to give up on goals easily is that of the participants who did quit, those who were more willing to set and re-engage in new goals had more sense of purpose. So just because it can be good for you to give up on a goal, that doesn't mean it's time to give up on tough goals altogether.

Why Quitting May Be Good for You [Psychological Science via Collision Detection]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles