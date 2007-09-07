What's Your Word Processor?

I spent the past month collaboratively writing an iPhone book in Google Docs, and frankly, the experience was fantastic. The sharing and organizational features in Google Docs and Spreadsheets are incredible, and if you ever have to collaborate on any document where you don't have time for file lock-outs and painstaking version control, I'd highly recommend it. The simple fact, however, is that desktop applications—specifically Microsoft Word—rule the word processing roost. Hit the jump to share what word processor you count on, and discuss whether you'd ever consider the move to web-based word processing in the comments.Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

I have to admit that I haven't spent that much time with Zoho Writer, so I can't speak for it as well as I can Google Docs. The one thing Zoho has up on Google Docs at the moment, though, is offline integration with Google Gears, a feature one would expect from Google Docs. Whatever your word processor of choice, discuss your reasons for using it, your aversions to other word processors, and anything else in the comments.