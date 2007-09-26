What's Your Best "Advanced Common Sense"?

Getting Things Done author David Allen calls any kind of productivity trick or system "advanced common sense"—using the smart part of your brain to help out the dumb part in its most feeble moments. The Getting Things Done weblog lists some of its best "advanced common sense," like writing things down, ubiquitous capture and setting up to-do's in their right contexts. For me, hanging up the car keys on the keyrack is the advanced common sense that keeps my dumb future self from running around the house looking for them when it's time to go. Some other pieces of "advanced common sense":

Keeping pen and paper available in every room of the house and in the car to write stuff down easily

That extra $20 bill in a secret hidden wallet compartment

SMS reminders that it's time to leave or that the weekly meeting's starting in 20 minutes or that it's Mom's birthday

What about you? What are the best bits of advanced common sense that keep you on track during the day? Let us know in the comments.