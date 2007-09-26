Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

What's Your Best "Advanced Common Sense"?

Getting Things Done author David Allen calls any kind of productivity trick or system "advanced common sense"—using the smart part of your brain to help out the dumb part in its most feeble moments. The Getting Things Done weblog lists some of its best "advanced common sense," like writing things down, ubiquitous capture and setting up to-do's in their right contexts. For me, hanging up the car keys on the keyrack is the advanced common sense that keeps my dumb future self from running around the house looking for them when it's time to go. Some other pieces of "advanced common sense":

  • Keeping pen and paper available in every room of the house and in the car to write stuff down easily
  • That extra $20 bill in a secret hidden wallet compartment
  • SMS reminders that it's time to leave or that the weekly meeting's starting in 20 minutes or that it's Mom's birthday

What about you? What are the best bits of advanced common sense that keep you on track during the day? Let us know in the comments.

GTD Buzzwords: Advanced Common Sense [Getting Things Done]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles