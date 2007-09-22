We Want to See Your System Tray

We've already seen your killer desktops, but now it's time to get a little more granular. It's time to look at your system tray. We want to see what must-have utilities you run day in and day out in that little strip of screen real estate on the end of your taskbar. Hit the jump for more details and the detailed submission guidelines. If you want to submit your system tray for Thursday's System Tray Show and Tell, here's what you'll need to do:

Take a screenshot of your system tray: Make sure we can see everything you've got running, so hit that little expand arrow. Getting the picture snapped while the tray is expanded can be tricky with some screenshot software, so I'd recommend using the trusty old standard PrtScrn shortcut and then pasting the results into your favourite image editor and cropping to fit. Write up a description of the programs running in your system tray: It doesn't have to be long or flowery, but we want to know what applications you're running and what they do/how you use them. Send your screenshot and description to us: Compose an email to tips at lifehacker.com with the subject title System Tray Show and Tell, then attach your screenshot and enter your description in the body of the email.

That's all there is to it. Thanks to everyone who submits, and here's looking forward to seeing and reading about your killer system tray apps. If you've got any questions about the submission guidelines, let's hear them in the comments.