Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

We Want to See Your Menu Bar

menu-bar-show-and-tell-head.png Yesterday the Windows folks had their chance to show off their favourite system tray apps, so now it's the Mac users' turn. That means it's time to give us a closer look at your menu bar—the applications you regularly run on the top right of your Mac next to your clock and Spotlight. Hit the jump for more details and the detailed submission guidelines.If you want to submit your menu bar for Thursday's Menu Bar Show and Tell, here's what you'll need to do:

  1. Take a screenshot of your menu bar: Make sure we can see everything you've got running, and if there's any menu bar app that does something particularly cool, make sure we can see and understand what it does. Make your screenshot at least 200px high.
  2. Write up a description of the programs running in your menu bar: It doesn't have to be long or flowery, but we want to know what applications you're running and what they do/how you use them.
  3. Send your screenshot and description to us: Compose an email to desktopsnt at gmail.com with the subject title Menu Bar Show and Tell, then attach your screenshot and enter your description in the body of the email.

That's all there is to it. Thanks to everyone who submits. Here's looking forward to seeing and reading about a tonne of great menu bar apps. If you've got any questions about the submission guidelines, let's hear them in the comments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles