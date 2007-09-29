We Want to See Your Menu Bar

Yesterday the Windows folks had their chance to show off their favourite system tray apps, so now it's the Mac users' turn. That means it's time to give us a closer look at your menu bar—the applications you regularly run on the top right of your Mac next to your clock and Spotlight. Hit the jump for more details and the detailed submission guidelines. If you want to submit your menu bar for Thursday's Menu Bar Show and Tell, here's what you'll need to do:

Take a screenshot of your menu bar: Make sure we can see everything you've got running, and if there's any menu bar app that does something particularly cool, make sure we can see and understand what it does. Make your screenshot at least 200px high. Write up a description of the programs running in your menu bar: It doesn't have to be long or flowery, but we want to know what applications you're running and what they do/how you use them. Send your screenshot and description to us: Compose an email to desktopsnt at gmail.com with the subject title Menu Bar Show and Tell, then attach your screenshot and enter your description in the body of the email.

That's all there is to it. Thanks to everyone who submits. Here's looking forward to seeing and reading about a tonne of great menu bar apps. If you've got any questions about the submission guidelines, let's hear them in the comments.