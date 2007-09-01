We Want to See Your Desktop

If there's one thing we've learned at Lifehacker HQ over the years, it's that our readers have just as many useful tips and tricks to share as we do. When it comes to your computer desktop, you've got everything tricked out and streamlined to get things done fast. That's why starting next week, Lifehacker readers, we want to see your desktops. In short, we're looking for screenshots of your Windows, Mac or Linux desktop in tip-top shape—prime and pretty for posting. Follow the link for more details and the submission guidelines. If you want to submit your desktop for this Thursday's Desktop Show and Tell, here's what you'll need to do:

Take a screenshot of your desktop: Include all the widgets, gadgets, gidgets and other sundry desktop applications you may run on a regular basis. If you don't know how to take a screenshot of your desktop, you can try one of the many great screenshot apps we've highlighted on Lifehacker. Windows users can try Window Clippings, and if you're a Mac user, our favorite is InstantShot. Both Windows and Mac users might want to take a look at the newly released Jing. If you've got something particularly cool going on in your desktop, do your best to make sure we can see it in action. Write up a description of the programs/tweaks/hacks/etc. that make your desktop so great: It doesn't have to be long or flowery, but after we've seen the incredible things you're doing with your desktop, we'll want to know how we can do the same. Send your screenshot and description to us: Compose an email to tips at lifehacker.com.au with the subject title Desktop Show and Tell (Windows/Mac/Linux) (the subject should specify which platform you're running), then attach your screenshot and enter your description in the body of the email.

That's all there is to it. Thanks to everyone who submits, and here's looking forward to seeing and reading about your killer desktops. If you've got any questions about the submission comments, let's hear them in the comments.