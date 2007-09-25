Vodafone offers 1 year of free GPS

The Age has written up a Vodafone offer giving a year of free GPS to new subscribers to its Vodafone Compass GPS service. The service, only available on the Blackberry Curve 8310 handset, is free if you sign up before 1 December 2007. The normal charges are $2.50 per 24 hour pass, $8 per month or $79 per year. Details of the Vodafone offer are here. The Age article says Vodafone will offer the Compass service on more handsets by Christmas. Telstra offers its Whereis navigation service for $15 a month on the Blackberry 8800. I have to admit I'm a bit of a GPS novice. I've tried and liked the Tom Tom, but not used any mobile phone equivalents. I have to admit I like the idea of being able to use the phone GPS to avoid having to have a standalone GPS gadget, so I'd be interested to hear from users who've tried mobile phone GPS.