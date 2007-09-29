Use Your Cameraphone as a Visual To-Do List

Use your cameraphone to create a visual to-do list by following blogger Steve Rubel's smart guide. The idea is simple: You've got your cameraphone with you all the time, which makes it the perfect universal capture device. For example, Rubel snaps shots of empty bottles to remind himself to pick up new products at the store and flowers to remember to buy flowers for his mother. He then sends his to-dos to Flickr from his phone, marks them as private, and tags them "todo." Sounds like a slightly different take on Gina's guide to developing your (digital) photographic memory.