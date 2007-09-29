Use your cameraphone to create a visual to-do list by following blogger Steve Rubel's smart guide. The idea is simple: You've got your cameraphone with you all the time, which makes it the perfect universal capture device. For example, Rubel snaps shots of empty bottles to remind himself to pick up new products at the store and flowers to remember to buy flowers for his mother. He then sends his to-dos to Flickr from his phone, marks them as private, and tags them "todo." Sounds like a slightly different take on Gina's guide to developing your (digital) photographic memory.
Use Your Cameraphone as a Visual To-Do List
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink