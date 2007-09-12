Use HTTP Headers to Find Flash-based Media

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Clever web developer Rafael describes how he used the Live HTTP Headers Firefox extension to download the MP3 behind a Flash player:

What the liveHTTPHeaders extension does is show you the browser's http requests. I use it a lot in web development work to make sure that Flash is requesting data correctly. This tip will always be handy when you come across a site that obscures media through flash.

Rafael used Live HTTP Headers to grab the MP3 from a Flash player playing the theme from Californication, but in theory this will work for other players (a cursory test on YouTube and MySpace didn't turn out much, though).

Californication Theme and how to get the mp3 [HereComesTheScience]

