Use Facebook as a Marketing Tool

facebook-small.pngWhile many people just use Facebook as a social connector, you can also use Facebook - quite successfully, I might add - as a self-marketing tool. Entrepreneurial blogger Neil Patel has written up an article on marketing yourself with Facebook that brings up some good points, and the best one is this:

Don't stay in your circle - You need to get away from just interacting with your high school or college friends and start interacting with people within your industry or other industries that you want to get into. An easy way to do this is to join groups that interest you as well as make friends with people that you want to get to know.

Of course, the trick is to not go overboard here, but it's definitely a good way to network.

Build a Facebook Profile You Can Be Proud Of [Quick Sprout]

