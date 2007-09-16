Home improvement site DIY Life has compiled a list of fifteen uses for aluminium foil; among them is the ability to sharpen scissors. All you need to do is stack about seven pieces of foil together and slice through them with your dull scissors, and voila! Scissors are sharp again. I tried this myself and it took more than one cut-through, but it actually did work. After your sharpening work is done, you can recycle the foil for other tasks around your kitchen.
Use Aluminum Foil to Sharpen Scissors
