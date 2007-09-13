Use a Screensaver as Desktop Wallpaper

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

matrix_desktop.gif Linux users: You can embed a screensaver as the destop background with two terminal commands. Tech blogger Prashanth Ellina demonstrates how you can create a "video wallpaper" by temporarily removing the nautilus desktop and replacing it with an xscreensaver. An embedded screensaver is light on memory usage, but won't play nice with Compiz Fusion.

gconftool-2 —type bool —set /apps/nautilus/preferences/show_desktop false /usr/lib/xscreensaver/glmatrix -root

Prashanth even demonstrates how to add a menu entry for turning this effect off and on. If you don't like the Matrix look, you can substitute any listed screensaver instead of "glmatrix."

Matrix Desktop [Prashanth Ellina]

  • coz Guest

    hey guys,
    There is no need disabling Nautilus from writing the desktop to get a screensaver as a desktop background!
    xwinwrap , created by Davind Raveman who also created compiz along with coolbg created by cyberorg, one of the compiz fusion deveolopers is all that is needed.
    No need to disable Nautilus!! Honest! :)

    coz

