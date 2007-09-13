Use a Screensaver as Desktop Wallpaper

Linux users: You can embed a screensaver as the destop background with two terminal commands. Tech blogger Prashanth Ellina demonstrates how you can create a "video wallpaper" by temporarily removing the nautilus desktop and replacing it with an xscreensaver. An embedded screensaver is light on memory usage, but won't play nice with Compiz Fusion.

gconftool-2 —type bool —set /apps/nautilus/preferences/show_desktop false /usr/lib/xscreensaver/glmatrix -root

Prashanth even demonstrates how to add a menu entry for turning this effect off and on. If you don't like the Matrix look, you can substitute any listed screensaver instead of "glmatrix."