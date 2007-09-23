Use a Rubber Band to Keep A Sliced Apple Fresh

Got a sliced apple you'd like to save for later, sans browning? No problem - just use a rubber band:
Push the corer / slicer apparatus down through the apple until it is almost through, but all pieces are basically still together. Then put the whole apple back together again and stick a rubber band around it. This holds it together in your lunch pack and helps prevent browning.
A great tip for the brown bag crowd.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink