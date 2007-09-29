Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

timer.jpg A self-made millionaire mum describes how she uses a digital timer to keep herself focused on getting work done during certain times of the day.

As a "work"-from-home mum of a two-year-old, I find it necessary to structure my writing and blogging time according to her schedule and push to GET IT DONE. I write when she's sleeping in, napping, or enjoying one-on-one time with her daddy.

Nothing can sideswipe my attention and redirect my efforts quite like the world-wide-web. The timer keeps me focused, motivated and targeted on the individual task at hand.

My digital kitchen timer is helping me plough through the second edition of the Lifehacker book. Hopefully it will make me a millionaire some day, too.

Productivity Tip: How to use a digital timer to get things done [Millionaire Mommy Next Door]

