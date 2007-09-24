Update: Lifehacker redirection still broken

As I mentioned on Friday, Australian Lifehacker readers attempting to visit the Lifehacker US are currently unable to get there, due to a broken website redirection. Currently, all of the Lifehacker related URLs (including us.lifehacker.com) are redirecting the AU site. This is *not* working as intended - usually you can hit the "US edition" button at the top of the Lifehacker AU site, or type us.lifehacker.com to travel to the US site. While Australian readers/RSS subscribers get *all* the US content plus additional local content, we understand that sometimes you want to go straight to the US site, and normally things are set up for you to do just that. Unfortunately the fix for this is out of our hands - but we've alerted our friends over at Gawker who look after Lifehacker in the US, and they're working on a fix. Again, our apologies. It's as frustrating to us as it is to you.