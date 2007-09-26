The official alpha of Ubuntu Mobile won't be out until Ubuntu's 7.10 â€˜Gutsy Gibbon' release in October, but David Flynn reports for APC that the Ubuntu Mobile "pre-alpha" was spotted on almost all UMPCs and mobile Internet devices seen around the floor at Intel's Developer Forum last week. The article also has a rundown on the news from the Intel Linux-UMPC sessions at IDF. Ubuntu Mobile gets ready to roll [APC]