TwitterNotes Organises Your Notes

Webapp TwitterNotes separates notes to yourself from all the other chatter on Twitter. Simply log on to Twitter and type a note to yourself prefixed by the + sign, and check TwitterNotes to retrieve it later. Organise your TwitterNotes with tags by surrounding tag words in the tweet with asterisks, or listing tags at the end of the tweet. For people who love and live on Twitter, this a great way to separate notes to self from other status messages and conversation. If you're looking for a scheduled solution or a way to get consistent reminders, you can try the Twitter timer or Remember the Milk. Otherwise, TwitterNotes should do wonders for those who might be, ahem, tweeting during class or a business meeting.