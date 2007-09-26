Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Turn Your Smartphone into a Webcam with SmartCam

smartcam.png Windows only: Free, open source application SmartCam turns your Symbian Series 60 smartphone into a wireless Bluetooth webcam. Just install the program in Windows (works in XP and Vista) and install the client to your smartphone (be sure to follow the readme in the \win\installer directory). When it's all set up, your SmartCam works with Skype and most other video chat services, meaning that if your computer doesn't have a webcam but you've got Bluetooth and a Symbian smartphone, you're in luck. SmartCam is a free download, Windows only.

SmartCam [SourceForge via Inspect My Gadget]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles