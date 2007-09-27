Mac only: Start watching, recording and burning live television to disc on your Mac with the right hardware and software. A USB TV tuner (like the $150 EyeTV tuner), Roxio's Toast Titanium ($100) and a big hard drive will get you started. Record shows with the EyeTV software which will transfer them to your iPod automatically and export to Toast for optional disc-burning. Macworld has the details. Anyone out there using their Mac to get their TV fix? Tell us about it in the comments.
Turn Your Mac into a DVR
