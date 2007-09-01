Turn Your Digital Camera into a Scanner with Qipit

Webapp Qipit turns a digital photo of a whiteboard, handwritten notes or a typed document into a PDF. Much like previously mentioned Scanr, you can email cameraphone snaps to Qipit, or upload images via email or the web site. Qipit stores up to 100 scanned documents in your account for free, where you can make them public and tag them, too. When you sign up for Qipit, optionally register your cameraphone's make and model, and the app will tell you what it can do with images from it (whiteboards, hand-written notes and/or printed documents.) My 1.3MP Nokia can do everything but finely-printed documents, as shown.

You don't have to use a cameraphone, though—you can upload documents via the web site or via email from your regular digital camera. Qipit can also rotate documents once they've been uploaded (for the ones you shot landscape.)

Qipit's concept is a good one, and it groks lower-res photos than ScanR (ScanR requires a 2MP cameraphone at least), but the site is slow and a bit flaky. (One of my uploads never made it, and the app threw an ugly error during testing.) Still, once it stabilises and speeds up, Qipit will be a nice option for students and professionals who want to capture that whiteboard quickly. Here's my test cameraphone document scan—not bad!