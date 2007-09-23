Turn Your Children Into Timesaving Machines

In addition to their tax deduction potential, kids are also great for getting stuff done around the house. Productivity advocate Dumb Little Man has more:
At the minimum, have kids do a quick tidy up 15-30 minutes before bedtime. This would include picking up toys, laying out tomorrow's clothes, and collecting anything they'll need by the door. For more kiddie help write down a list of all the chores that need to get done, and then assign them on a weekly basis on a family planning chart or white board.
Not only are you gaining some valuable extra time by utilising the kinder, you're also teaching them to
stop being leeches realise they are part of something bigger than themselves. How do you do chores in your house - let's hear in the comments.
