Turn a Tripod into a Floor Lamp

Turning an unused tripod into an attractive floor lamp is a one-step process, and as weblog Curbly reports, directions aren't even necessary. All you need to do is purchase a lamp kit and shade and screw it in to the top of the tripod. Who doesn't love cheap and decorative furniture? Looking for more tripod hacks? We've got you covered.
