Turn a Paper Clip into a Safety Pin

There's never a safety pin around when you need one, but in most offices, there are plenty of paper clips. Turn that paper clip into a safety pin with a pair of pliers and some ingenuity. DIYer ISR RAVIV demonstrates how in the video above. The end result isn't the perfect safety pin, as paper clips are thicker (and probably less comfortable if worn for prolonged periods of time), but if you need a backup in case of emergency, this hack should do the trick.

