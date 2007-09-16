Turn a $5 Steak into a $50 Steak

Those of us on a quest for that perfect steak will appreciate cooking blog Steamy Kitchen's tutorial on how to transform the mediocre into the marvelous. Apparently, it's all about the salt, salt and even more salt (don't worry, most of it comes out). I'm willing to try anything within reason to get my steak just right, so this recipe is going on this weekend's menu. If you've got a secret tip for the Best Steak Ever, please share in the comments.