Those of us on a quest for that perfect steak will appreciate cooking blog Steamy Kitchen's tutorial on how to transform the mediocre into the marvelous. Apparently, it's all about the salt, salt and even more salt (don't worry, most of it comes out). I'm willing to try anything within reason to get my steak just right, so this recipe is going on this weekend's menu. If you've got a secret tip for the Best Steak Ever, please share in the comments.
Turn a $5 Steak into a $50 Steak
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink