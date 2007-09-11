Impress the boss when he comes over for dinner with professional napkin folds. The Napkin Folding Guide web site has 27 step-by-step tutorials that demonstrate how to create steakhouse-style folded napkins. Each step of the tutorial is accompanied with a picture and instructions that will have you folding your way to a promotion in no time. Martha Stewart would be proud.
Trick Out Your Dining Room Table with Fancy Napkin Folds
