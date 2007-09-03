Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Tribler 4.1 - P2P file sharing client

tribler.png

TorrentFreak reports the lastest version of the Harvard Uni-developed P2P file sharing client, Tribler V4.1 is out. It supports BitTorrent, but they're trying to create a next gen P2P client by building in currency and sharer rankings to encourage uploads.

"The latest version of Tribler enhances the standard tit-for-tat BitTorrent algorithms with something they call the give-to-get algorithm. This new algorithm allows their users to benefit from a good ratio without using a central server like private BitTorrent trackers do."

It's fascinating stuff. TorrentFreak notes that down the road Tribler plans to move to a decentralised trust system and allow users to add tags to content.

Harvard Develops P2P Client that uses Bandwidth as â€œCurrencyâ€ [TorrentFreak]

And finally - just a reminder that we're running a competition all this week to celebrate the release of Pixar's latest movie, Ratatouille. See this post for details on how to win a hardcover, limited edition "Art of Ratatouille" book and more.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles