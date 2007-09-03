Tribler 4.1 - P2P file sharing client

TorrentFreak reports the lastest version of the Harvard Uni-developed P2P file sharing client, Tribler V4.1 is out. It supports BitTorrent, but they're trying to create a next gen P2P client by building in currency and sharer rankings to encourage uploads.
"The latest version of Tribler enhances the standard tit-for-tat BitTorrent algorithms with something they call the give-to-get algorithm. This new algorithm allows their users to benefit from a good ratio without using a central server like private BitTorrent trackers do."
It's fascinating stuff. TorrentFreak notes that down the road Tribler plans to move to a decentralised trust system and allow users to add tags to content.
Harvard Develops P2P Client that uses Bandwidth as â€œCurrencyâ€ [TorrentFreak]
