Transfer Files over IM with Meebo

Popular web-based instant messaging service Meebo now supports file transfer, meaning you can share files with your contacts over Meebo IM on the web—whether your contacts are using Meebo or not. You'll need to have registered with Meebo (a free and painless process) in order to send files from their web interface, but anyone can receive files. Unreliable IM file transfer has always plagued me, so I'm happy to report that my transfer tests with Meebo went swimmingly.