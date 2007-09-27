Windows only: Track your latest Amazon purchases for price drops qualifying for their 30-day price guarantee or just watch your wish list for price drops or availability with freeware application Amazon Price Watch. After you've installed the application, Amazon Price Watch can automatically track any item you add to your cart or wish list. That means that as soon as you click the add to cart or add to wish list links at Amazon, Price Watch will prompt you and ask if you want to watch for price changes. Then the application will track the price for 30 days and alert you via email if and when there's a price drop (or change in availability, Wii hunters). Amazon Price Watch is freeware, Windows only, works with Internet Explorer only (bummer). For web-based price protection at a variety of online stores, check out Price Protectr
Track Price Guarantee Refunds with Amazon Price Watch
