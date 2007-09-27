Top 10 Ways to Put Your Remote Server to Good Use

An always-on server can come in all kinds of handy for running automated tasks, syncing your data, remote controlling downloads and acting as a proxy. Lot of us have access to a remote computer—if not a hand-rolled home server, most Lifehacker readers said they couldn't live without their hosted web space—but most of us probably aren't getting everything we can out of it. Check out our top 10 ways to put your remote server to best use.
- 10. Back Up Your Data
- 9. Host a Personal Wiki (Blog or Photo Gallery)
- 8. Back Up Your Gmail (Or Any POP3 Email)
- 7. Sync Your Bookmarks (and Documents)
- 6. Mount a Remote Drive Locally
- 5. Run a Version Control System with Subversion
- 4. Build an Internet Jukebox with Jinzora
- 3. Set Up a Virtual Private Network with Hamachi
- 2. Remote Control BitTorrent Transfers
- 1. Securely Proxy Your Web Browsing Traffic
What's your favourite use for your remote server? Let us know in the comments.
