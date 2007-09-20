Top 10 Firefox Extension-free Tabbed Browsing Techniques

Sure we love our Tab Mix Plus, but there's a ton of tabbed browsing features baked right into Firefox that don't necessitate the extra baggage of an extension. Power web surfers need close control of the dozens of tabs they chew through in a day. From extensive keyboard shortcuts to configuration tweaks to mouse manipulation, today we've got our top 10 favourite Firefox extension-free tabbed browsing tips.
- 10. Close all tabs but one
- 9. Restore your last session's tabs automatically
- 8. Open a set of bookmarks in tabs
- 7. Set multiple tabs as your homepage
- 6. Rearrange tabs or move tabs to a new window
- 5. Remove tab close buttons
- 4. Switch tabs with Ctrl+Tab
- 3. Mousewheel click links to open in a background tab
- 2. Disable tab scrolling
- 1. Reopen the last closed tab (Ctrl+Shift+T)
What are your favourite ways to make your Firefox tabs do your bidding? Let us know in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink