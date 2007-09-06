Top 10 Back to School Tools for the Organised Student

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

studenttools-header.png The leaves are browning, your pencils are sharpened and the lecture hall awaits—it's time to head back to school, and this semester you can arrive at your ivy-covered bastion of higher education armed with power tools for the wired scholar. Whether you're looking for deals on textbooks, the most productive Facebook apps, research utilities or the best ways to share and organize your class notes, there are more downloads and web services available for the tech-savvy student than ever. Before you head off to PSYC 310, take a gander at our top 10 software and webapps for students this fall.

Top 10 Back to School Tools

AU - Aussies would probably be more interested in hearing about all this stuff around January when we start going back to school and uni. So I'm minimising how these back to school stories appear on the site and feeds, but people can click in to read them if they want to.

What software, webapps and utilities will you be using this semester? Let us know in the comments.

