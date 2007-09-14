Just when you thought we covered everything there is to know about food, the Bootstrapper web site offers 100 more foods that can enhance productivity. Among those listed are papaya (paw paw), pear, dill, salmon, apricots, avocado, soybeans and apples. Some of these tasty treats can give your brain a boost, others can aid in digestion and sleep, while others are good for the heart. Unlike other lists covered, this one is filled with foods that would make for a good nosh. Some snack foods are healthy, after all.
Top 100 Productivity-Enhancing Foods
