Tips to Thrive on Surplus Information

stack_newspapers.jpg Information overload doesn't have to be overwhelming, and author Ross Dawson shares eight principles that will prevent you from drowning in the surplus of available information. For example:

Set information objectives. You can't begin to sort through the 'infoglut' unless you know what is most important to you. To set effective information objectives you need to start from your own objectives.... Putting thought into identifying the key areas you need to be informed on, and prioritising these by importance and timeliness will let you know what you should be focusing on.

Dawson also suggests keeping an open mind, aggressive filtering, and developing strong note-taking abilities (among others). These skills can help you gain a competitive advantage and enable you to cope in a world where excess data is becoming increasingly more difficult to deal with. If managed properly, Dawson claims, you can achieve great success. The "problem" of information overload doesn't have to be one at all; it could open doors and present itself as an opportunity. The article is written from the perspective of a business director or other high-level position, but most of the ideas are equally applicable to any of us.

Eight Steps to Thriving on Information Overload [Trends in the Living Networks]

