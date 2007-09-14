Tips for Killer Presentations

If you've ever had to give a presentation in front of a crowd, you know it can be challenging and scary. The Quick Sprout weblog offers 10 killer tips on how to communicate effectively in front of an audience, big or small. Some lessons presenters should live by:

Show your personality - It doesn't matter if you are presenting to a corporate crowd or to senior citizens, you need to show some character when presenting. Talk to your audience, not at them - People hate it when they get talked at, so don't do it. You need to interact with your audience and create a conversation. An easy way to do this is to ask them questions as well as letting them ask you questions.

These tips have their place both in the classroom and at business conferences, and I'm glad they're available since I'll be presenting at a conference next month for the first time. What other presentation tips do you find useful? Share them in the comments.