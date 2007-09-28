Tina Fey organises with Post-Its

And uses a Mac! But she seems to be losing the war against clutter.
(Photo from an American Express ad.) See also: attack of the piles in Al Gore's home office.
And uses a Mac! But she seems to be losing the war against clutter.
(Photo from an American Express ad.) See also: attack of the piles in Al Gore's home office.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink