Three Core Values for Advancement

racing.jpg According to weblog Internet Duct Tape, one should follow three general principles to achieve success. These three values—being happy, knowing what's important and maintaining discipline—are not incredibly groundbreaking, but they certainly are golden rules for eliminating stress and helping to accomplish life's goals.

Stuff in your house you don't use? Get rid of it. Features in your app that aren't going to land the customer? They're only adding complexity and tying up your developers. Cut unnecessary time sinks and distractions out of your life mercilessly and suddenly everything else becomes much more manageable.

Of course, we're big fans of decluttering your life both physically and digitally, so you should have a good idea of where to start in your quest for accomplishment. What rules do you live by to achieve your success?

Do Anything: 3 Steps for Success [Internet Duct Tape]

