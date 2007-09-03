Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

The struggling musicians toolkit

Readwriteweb has a roundup of muso tools and websites which it's named the struggling musician's toolkit.

"Despite grumbling from big-name artists and record labels around rampant P2P 'piracy', there's never been a better time to make money from creating music tracks of your own. There are dozens of useful websites - some completely free to use - that serve budding musicians and seasoned tourers alike. In this post we cherry-pick the best online tools at your disposal to make music, find an audience for it, and then make money from your efforts."

There are tips on websites to help you if you're a "Johnny No-Bandmates" or want to use the web to jam with someone online. It also offers up some free web tools including an alternative to Apple's GarageBand. Once you've created your masterpiece, it offers up some music networking and promotion sites to try to help you find an audience.

For the musos out there - I'd be really interested to find out more about tools or websites which you find useful - especially if they're local or have a decent Australian user base (contributors or listeners). Leave 'em in comments please!

Struggling musician's toolkit [readwriteweb]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles