Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

The Money Orb - online financial planning tools

money_orb.png Tipster Tom told us about a website called The Money Orb. The site has two main tools, an advanced loan calculator and a more simple tax calculator. Lots of websites offer these kinds of tools, but here's what's cool about The Money Orb - it helps you factor in "what if" scenarios so you can think about forward planning for changes in your financial situation. The loan calculor helps you answer questions like "When am I going to pay off my home loan?" or "What if my husband/wife stops working or goes part-time?" For example, I created two loan scenarios, to compare how much more quickly a loan would be paid off if I paid in fortnight instead of monthly increments, and paid off an extra $500 a month. The calculator shows you several different graphs including this one to help you compare the scenarios: moneyorb_graph.png

The tax tool is a bit more rudimentary - it can calculate your tax for the 2005/2006 financial year onwards. It can include the effect if you have private health insurance, but doesn't allow you to take HECS/HELP repayments into account.

The site's still in development and it's planned that users will be able to store and update budget information onsite. They're also planning a property investment calculator which will give estimates on the amount of money people can borrow for a residential investment property based on their equity.

Thanks for the tip, Tom!

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    the loan repayment calculator is very nice

    thanks for this :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles