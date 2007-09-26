The Case for Personal Outsourcing

Does the thought of hiring a virtual personal assistant in Bangladesh for 5 bucks an hour make your skin crawl? Entrepreneur Ryan Norbauer explains how he got over his hang-ups and got super-productive with hired help. He writes:

What is the part of your work (whether personal or professional) that only you can do? And what if you could somehow force yourself to do only that work? In my case, doing precisely this with the help of outsourcing has radically improved my effectiveness.

I've essentially cut out steps 1-7 of my daily routine above, so I'm freed to focus exclusively on what was previously just a bonus &mdash even though it was actually my most important work.

As someone still stuck in the "outsourcing? icky!" stage, Norbauer's article is a great take on why hiring help can help you bypass busywork and focus on your big picture. What's your take on personal outsourcing? Let it rip in the comments.