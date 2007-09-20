The Art of Productive Procrastination

It's when you're putting off doing that thing you're supposed to be doing that you can get the most other stuff done. Oh, I don't know, maybe you're supposed to be writing a book but you're ripping your 500-disc CD collection to iTunes and organising your shoe rack instead. The LifeClever blog says this is a good thing, especially for getting done mundane chores, and lists their favourite structured procrastination activities. What do you do when you can't stand to work on that dreaded, put-off task? Let us know in the comments.