Text2Go - convert text to speech for your iPod

Windows only - Melbourne-based Tumbywood Software has released Text2Go, a text to voice reader for the iPod.

Text2Go integrates with Internet Explorer and iTunes to convert text from the web to speech and transfer it to your iPod.

You can listen to the samples of the (Australian) voices on the website.

The downside is, it costs $25, but there is a 30 day free trial available to download here.

Text2Go's creator Mark Gladding blogged about using his software to access free downloadable e-books to pass the time on long drives:

"My tip for surviving these road trips from hell is to load up your iPods and mp3 players with a collection of audio books. There is a wonderful collection of free eBooks available at Project Gutenberg and if youâ€™re a science fiction fan, thereâ€™s the Baen Free Library. You can use Text2Go to convert these eBooks to speech and transfer them to your iPod."

He includes links to some of the children's books that are available to download, as well as some of the English Lit classics. Thanks for the tip, Mark.

  • ken white Guest

    Neat idea but still early in dev for this one. Check out http://www.nextup.com

