Ten Ways to Access Banned Sites

banned.pngIf you're (for whatever reason) blocked from viewing a particular web site, tech site WebStuffScan has posted a list of ten different strategies you can use to access the forbidden. A lot of this is familiar ground: convert the IP address, anonymous proxies, etc. However, this one was new to me:

Get web pages via email - This is useful if you need a single Web page. Obviously accessing large files is not possible.

This is a good list, but if you see something missing, please share in the comments.

How to access blocked websites [WebStuffScan]

