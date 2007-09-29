Ten Great Wines for $10 or Less

US-centric: The New York Times food critic Eric Asimov rounds up 10 great wines you can purchase for $10 measly dollars or less. If you want to be that classy host with the good taste in wine but you don't have all that much cash to do it, this list looks like a good starting point. What you get won't necessarily blow you away, but they also won't blow your budget. To make it easier on you, here's the list in its entirety:

Casa Cadaval Portugal Ribatejano , $8.99, *** Domaine de l'Ameillaud France , $9, ** Â½ ViÃ±a Gormaz Spain Ribera del Duero , $9, ** Georges Duboeuf France , $9, ** Altas Cumbres Argentina Mendoza , $9, ** Wyatt California Cabernet Sauvignon 2005 , $10, ** J. Vidal-Fleury France , $10, ** Domaine Monte de Luz , $7, ** Ravenswood California Vintner's Blend , $10, ** Paringa , $9, * Â½