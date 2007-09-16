The official Gmail blog has compiled their picks for the top 10 least known Gmail features. Of course, Lifehacker readers tend to be email ninjas, so this list might be a bit on the old-hat side to you. However, I found it a good refresher (conversation update notification, offline chat) as well as a good source of the new (reply by chat, mobile Gmail). If you have an unknown Gmail hack, please share in the comments.
Ten Features You Might Not Be Using
