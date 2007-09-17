Tasty, easy and healthy breakfasts

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Spring has sprung - which for many people means it's time to get back into the exercise and healthy eating routine. Blog Zen Habits has a useful post offering 10 tips for healthy breakfasts. I'm happy to be able to offer my own healthy breakfast tip too. I love oatmeal but the instant oatmeals you buy at the supermarket are packed full of sugar. Try this home made one instead:

Put 1/3 cup of rolled oats into a bowl along with 1/3 cup of skim milk and 1/3 cup of water. Microwave for 1 minute 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Stir, microwave for another 1 minute 30 seconds. Stir in 1tsp of cinnamon, 1 tsp of Psyllium husks (if your diet is low in fibre), 1 tsp of brown sugar and around 25g of sultanas. Enjoy! :)

10 Tasty, Easy and Healthy Breakfast Ideas

