Take Notes Online with NoteSake

Free webapp NoteSake makes taking and saving notes online easier than ever. The interface is much like Notepad on steroids: a regular text editor that sports features for extra formatting goodness, such as the ability to recognise *bold* and _underline_ formatting. You can also designate the appropriate course and tag your notes for easy slicing and dicing. Once you're done composing your notes, you can preview the finished copy, print it as-is, or you can download it in .doc or .pdf format. Better yet, NoteSake allows you to share your notes with a friend, or you can create a group so that a bunch of your classmates can collaborate online.