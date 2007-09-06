Take Nautilus to the Extreme

Power up your right-click menu even more with 125 Nautilus scripts. We introduced a few Nautilus scripts in the past, but the Ubuntu Unleashed weblog introduces the grand-daddy of them all. You can accomplish practically anything from the right-click menu with these scripts, including editing image, audio and video, creating DEBs and RPMs, launching terminals and much more. These scripts can be installed with the following three commands:

cd ~/.gnome2/nautilus-scripts wget http://g-scripts.sourceforge.net/nautilus-scripts.tar.gz tar zxvf nautilus-scripts.tar.gz