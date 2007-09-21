Take a Walk That Will Reboot Your Brain

If you're suffering from the dreaded Brainlock Syndrome, in which all attempts to think are met with failure, you need to get out of your chair and take a walk. But how to take a walk that will get those creative ideas bouncing? Urban design expert Geoff Manaugh, editor of BLDG BLOG, thinks a lot about how cityscapes inspire people. He offers Lifehacker three tips for taking a mind-expanding stroll:
1. Don't weigh yourself down. Leave the briefcase and the backpack at home. If you need to write something down, bring one piece of paper and a pen. If you fill that piece of paper, then you've had a productive walk.
2. Take a strange route around a familiar area. Focus on the idea that you'll never see these buildings and spaces in the same order again.
3. The best walks involve pauses. Don't be afraid to linger—on a park bench, in a bookstore, at a friend's house, even inside Urban Outfitters.
The main idea, he emphasises, is to take your time and look at your world from a new angle. If you can't spare a lot of time, a good walk can "be five minutes long," Manaugh says. Just remember to take that piece of paper with you so you can jot down stray thoughts. Photo by dAVIDb1.
