System Tray Show and Tell

artificial%20pixel-head.jpg Ah the system tray. It's that little corner of screen real estate that holds all of your must-have, always-on utilities. They're generally not the sexiest apps you're running on your system, but to many of us, our favourites would be impossible to live without. Today we're looking at the system tray applications your fellow readers use every day to get things done.As you can see below, our whole gallery thumbnail system isn't quite ideal for the generally thin system tray images, so sorry about that. Despite the funky thumbnails, a lot of our submissions are still boasting some great systray apps and utilities, so check 'em out.

And that's that. Thanks to everyone who submitted! If you find a particularly cool system tray app in this thread that you haven't seen before, please feel free to call it out in the comments. I'd also love you to hear one or two of your absolute favourite, gotta-have system tray apps, so why don't you give us that in the comments, too.

