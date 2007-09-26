Last time we mentioned the search-as-you-type service SurfWax we lamented not being included in its blog and RSS index. Happily that's all changed! Lifehacker's site search isn't always—what's the word I'm looking for?—adequate, so head over to SurfWax LookAhead's Lifehacker search, which comes in two flavours: one which searches just recent RSS headlines, the other, headlines and post bodies. Only the last couple of weeks worth of posts are available in the SurfWax interface, but it's a super-fast way to get to the recent good stuff. Thanks, Tom!
SurfWax LookAhead Lifehacker Post Search
